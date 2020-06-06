BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of Naas motorway accident

Emergency services personnal are attending the scene of a serious road accident at a busy roundabout outside Naas.

The accident took place at Newhall ,on the Newbridge side of the town close a slip road which carries traffic from the old Newbridge-Naas road on to the M7 northbound.

A number of ambulance staff are at the accident location as well as gardai and fire service personnel.

One of the vehicles, a 2011 registered BMW, car sits on the roundabout and the second car is on the roadway. Both vehicles are very extensively damaged. Traffic has been reduced to a single lane on part of the roundabout.

Motorists approaching the area are advised to exercise caution.