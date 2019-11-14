Kildare house completions rise year on year in the third quarter of 2019

There was a 45% increase in the number of house completions in the Kildare eircode areas between the third quarters of this year and last, according to new figures on building completions from the Central Statistics Office (November 14).

There were 519 completions in the seven Kildare eircode areas in the third quarter of this year, compared to 358 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 45%.

The largest number were in the W91 Naas area where the numbers rose 26% to 216. This area saw the largest number of completions of any eircode area in the State.

This was followed by the W23 Celbridge area, where there were 164 completions, up 65% on the 99 in Q3 2018. This area was the sixth highest in the State from around 140 areas.

There were 73 houses completed in the R51 Kildare area , 30 in the W12 Newbridge area, 18 in the W34 Monasterevin area and 15 and 3 respectively in the R14 Athy and R56 Curragh areas.

Over the year ending in the third quarter of this year, there were 1,738 completion in the above areas, a 38% rise on the 1,263 the previous year.

Nationally completions were 22% up to 5,667 between the two quarters, while on an annual basis, completions rose 19% from 17,068 to 20,249.