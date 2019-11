On Tuesday, November 12 two houses in the Castlesize Close estate in Sallins were burgled.

SEE ALSO: Man stabbed with syringe during incident in Newbridge

Between 8am and 6pm, the homeowners were out and back doors of the houses had been broken in.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen from both houses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.