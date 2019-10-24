Fitness expert helps Naas and Kill school pupils go bananas!

Two County Kildare primary schools – Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh in Pipers Hill Campus, Naas and Scoil Bhride in Kill – recently hosted a visit from Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton at which some 240 pupils from second to fourth class heard the message that physical fitness and healthy eating go hand-in-hand and should begin at an early age.

Topics covered during each visit included demonstrations of exercises young people should do, advice on healthy eating, and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physical fit.

Supported by Fyffes, schools and sports clubs interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at http://www.fyffesfitsquad.ie