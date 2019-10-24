Global fashion brand opening in Kildare Village is hiring for staff

International fashion label Karl Lagerfeld is opening a store in Kildare Village as the retail outlet embarks on a multi-million-euro expansion.

The new premises is currently recruiting a store manager as well as sales associates.

The founder of the Karl Lagerfeld, who founded the eponymous fashion label, died in February of this year at the age of 85.

The brand has locations in Paris, New York, Moscow, London, Dubai and Shanghai.

It has a wholesale distribution network throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The fashion evokes Parisian-inspired styles with an effortless, rock-chic ease.

Lagerfeld’s talent expanded beyond fashion to include illustration, photography, styling and publishing. He also oversaw the creative direction of the Chanel and Fendi fashion houses.