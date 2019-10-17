PHOTOS: Luxury Kildare home of Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin comes on the market

A magnificent country house dating back to the 18th century, which is owned by celebrity couple Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin, is up for sale.

The 7-bedroom Osberstown House near Sallins was tastefully restored by Bill and Jackie, is set on 17 acres and includes a Ballroom, Bar, Wine Cellar, Gym and Walled Garden.

The three storey over basement period house was built in 1795.

It spans approximately 12,000 sq.ft. with many attractive and original features.

Interested buyers must apply to the agents Goffs Property for an indication of the asking price.

The residence is approached through cast iron security gates, along a sweeping tree lined avenue leading to a gravelled parking area at the front of the house.

A separate entrance leads to the mews to the side of the main house.

The house reflects the ambition of the current owners to return this property to its former glory.

Dash, which had covered the entire house, was painstakingly removed and the beautiful brick facade re-pointed and sealed.

Antique salvaged building materials and decorative pieces were sourced both in Ireland and overseas.

The house was rewired, re-plumbed and refurbished to a very high standard.

Other features include: Billiard Room - Kitchen/breakfast room - Pantry - Conservatory Entrance hall - Inner hall - Drawing room - Dining room - Den - Study - Bar - Mezzanine Sun Room Master bedroom suite - Guest bedroom suite - Laundry 4 bedrooms - 4 bathrooms The Ballroom 2 large reception rooms - Ballroom - Professional kitchen - Bathrooms - Board Room with roof garden.

The Mews has two self contained units, accessed via a shared entrance. The accommodation comprising, Kitchen/ Dining room - Living Room - Bathroom - Mezzanine bedroom.

SEE 42 PHOTOS AND FLOOR PLANS







