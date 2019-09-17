Another new business enterprise is to open in Naas
Work in progress
The site at Kilcullen road, Naas
A new motor business is set to open in Naas.
Construction work has not started yet, but a site clearance project is well underway at the Kilcullen Road site.
The Leader understands that a car sales business as well as a car cleaning enterprise is destined for the site - which previously housed an Esso service station and shop, close to the garda station.
It will be located adjacent to the existing Enterprise rent a car premises.
