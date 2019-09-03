Gardaí probe injury to man as Kildare Chilling farmers protests turn tense
Farmers protesting outside meat processing plants
The gates of Kildare Chilling in Kildare town
While at some points during the week there was only a symbolic presence outside the facility’s gates in Kildare town, on Sunday numerous farmers stood in front of lorries delivering cattle to the plant, trying to discourage them from driving in, with mixed results.
Farmers say that following a reduction from in price since last year of €4.20 per kilogram to €3.50, they are losing €150 or more per head of cattle, and say their livelihoods are at stake.
Meat Industry Ireland, the association which represents the meat processing sector in Ireland, has said that the continued blockading of beef processing plants across the country has forced companies into staff lay-offs and, if it continues, further significant staff lay-offs are inevitable.
They say it is “extremely damaging for the entire Irish beef sector” and call on protestors to end the blockade.
The processing plants have also sought, and been granted injunctions from the courts preventing the farmers from protesting, a move described by farmers as “pouring petrol on flames”.
