Gardaí in Kilcullen are appealing for information on a break-in to the Community Centre on the Newbridge road.

The incident happened between approximately 6:30pm on Friday, August 9 and 12:30pm on Saturday, August 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcullen gardaí on 045 481 212.