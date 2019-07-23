Power cut confirmed in north Kildare town

Transformer issue may be behind Celbridge power cut

Henry Bauress

Reporter:

Henry Bauress

Email:

henry.bauress@leinsterleader.ie

Power cut confirmed in north Kildare town

File Photo

ESB Networks has confirmed  that 92 customers are currently without power in the Moneycooley (including Croudaun) area of Celbridge since 9.45am this morning.

A spokesperson said ESB Networks crews were quickly dispatched with early investigations indicating the outage has been caused by an issue with a transformer.

Crews are currently carrying out repair work which involves switching out the power line.

SEE ALSO: Development hopes for historic Wonderful Barn

As works continue, the estimated restoration time is being updated on the PowerCheck App. ESB Networks apologies to all impacted customers.