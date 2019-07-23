Power cut confirmed in north Kildare town

ESB Networks has confirmed that 92 customers are currently without power in the Moneycooley (including Croudaun) area of Celbridge since 9.45am this morning.

A spokesperson said ESB Networks crews were quickly dispatched with early investigations indicating the outage has been caused by an issue with a transformer.

Crews are currently carrying out repair work which involves switching out the power line.

As works continue, the estimated restoration time is being updated on the PowerCheck App. ESB Networks apologies to all impacted customers.