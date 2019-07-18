Kildare takes lead in State house body funding applications

Almost 40% of all houses which have been approved for finance by the fully owned State owned Home Building Finance Ireland Ltd company this year are sited in county Kildare, according to a half year update from the company (HBFI).

The company has approved €41 million in funding so far since it started on January 28 of this year. Approvals have been given for loans to build 228 homes.

Of these, 83 (36%) are in Kildare, 69 are in Laois, 52 in Wicklow and 12 each are in Dublin and Clare.

There are two sites in county Kildare, one with 10 homes and the other, with 73.

The HBFI has provided a loan to Silzury Ltd (Derrin Homes) for both the acquisition of the site and the development of 73 units of between 1 and 5 bedrooms. The site is located on the edge of Kildare town and within walking distance of many amenities to include schools, shops and restaurants (Kildare Village is within 10 minutes walking distance).

SEE ALSO: Well known coffee house chain comes to Naas town centre

Michael Broderick, interim CEO of HBFI said it was delighted to be able to provide a facility to Silzury Ltd (Derrin Homes) for both the site acquisition and construction of this 73- unit development in Kildare town. “This type of development targeted at first time buyers is precisely the type of project which HBFI was established to fund and HBFI looks forward to funding other such developments in the near future.”

The HBFI said projects range in size from 10 units to 73 units and that it has the ability to fund delivery of up to 7,500 units over a five-year period.

Commenting on the update, Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, said the Government is taking the necessary steps to ensure that Ireland has a fully functioning housing market and HBFI will play an important part in facilitating the achievement of this aim. “HBFI’s performance to date highlights these positive developments with millions of euro in funding already committed and hundreds of units moving to development stage in just 5 months of operations. Small and medium-sized developers will play a critical role in helping our national housing market get back on its feet, and I am pleased that the work of HBFI has already started to facilitate that ongoing recovery.”

Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, saidl initiatives like HBFI go a long way towards redressing the balance and ensuring long-term stability in the housing market.