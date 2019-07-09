Kildare business units may be sold in August

The sale of commercial units in Chambers Park in Kilcock may be completed by the end of August, following an auction this week.

Following a question from Cllr Paul Ward at the Kildare County Council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on July 5, members were told that the Council had been advised by the Asset Managers that the commercial units are to be included in the BIDX1 auction on July 11 and “it is hoped that the sale will be completed by mid August.”

Cllr Ward has been pursuing the question of the units for some time.