Lidl to spend €1m on solar roof panels on its new Newbridge warehouse

Lidl has announced it is investing €1m in Ireland's largest ever installation of solar panels at its new Newbridge warehouse facility.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

"We're investing €1m in Ireland's largest ever installation of solar panels. Working with Waterford's Enerpower, 4,364 panels will be installed on the roof of our distribution facility under construction in Newbridge, Co. Kildare reducing the annual carbon output by 473 tonnes," said the company.

Last September work commenced on the new €100 million distribution centre and regional headquarters.

The new facility, which is a key part of Lidl Ireland’s €200 million investment programme for 2018, will cost €100m and is expected to be completed by November 2019.

Lidl said the project represents its largest single investment in Ireland since entering the market where the company’s total capital expenditure now exceeds €1.8 billion.

“Once completed, the 54,000 square metre distribution centre will be equivalent in size to three Aviva stadia and will create 100 new full-time positions, adding to the 250 staff already employed in the existing Newbridge distribution centre.”

It said the new centre will serve Lidl’s network of stores in the Leinster area. Its 2018 investment programme includes the opening of 10 new stores.

The start of works in Newbridge by John Paul Construction was marked by a sod turning ceremony performed by Peter Carey, CEO of Kildare County Council.

Speaking at the sod turning, Alan Barry, Director of Property and Central Services, Lidl Ireland said it is making its single biggest annual investment since 2000. He said the Newbridge area will benefit from significant job creation and the larger distribution centre will also allow Lidl to handle greater volumes of produce from the 200 strong network of Irish suppliers from whom Lidl already sources over €700 million worth of Irish food and drink products.

Eamon Booth, Managing Director, John Paul Construction said the investment, one of the largest single construction sites in Ireland, will incorporate a range of sustainability initiatives to reduce environmental impact.