Gardai working on Kildare community CCTV specs

The gardai are working on information packs about how community groups can apply for crime preventing community CCTV, Kildare County Council has been told.

At their plenary monthly meeting on June 24, newly elected Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer asked officials for an update as to the status of the publication of the technical specification required for community groups in order to progress their CCTV applications.

Cllr O’Dwyer said there had been public meeting in Kilcullen and a lot of people were trying to get grants for the scheme before the grant deadline expires in November.

Cllr O’Dwyer said groups have to provide matching funds.

Cllr Ivan Keatley said the issue has been on the agenda for over two years and was raised a number of times at Joint Policing Committees (JPC).

Sonya Kavanagh, Director of Services, Economic Development, Community and Culture, said there was a CCTV policy adopted by the JPC.

Ms Kavanagh said there is a minimum technical specification included in the Department of Justice scheme but the CCTV equipment also needs to be compatible with Kildare County Council's existing equipment.

“An Garda Siochána are working on an information pack for Community Groups that should be very helpful," she said.

She said she will be checking to see when that is ready.