Edenderry Festival will recall historic 1982 All-Ireland final

From Thursday July 4 to Sunday July 7, the Edenderry Festival 2019 is set to ‘Rock’ with a fantastic musical line-up but this year the festival will also feature sporting legends, theatre, art, culture, the International busking competition, paw patrol live, fairground attractions, magic and a super family day, the parade of champions led by Liverpool legend John Aldridge and a goal that was a very famous moment in sporting history.

With the mighty Dublin senior football team now embarked on the road to another Sam, pundits and the GAA world in general are scratching their heads in puzzlement. Who can stop the Dubs drive for 5. They might all do well to remember a wet September day in 1982 in Croke Park. Kerry were playing Offaly in what was expected to be a mere coronation of the team from the Kingdom to become the first team ever to do the 5 in a row. With only two minutes left in the game and Kerry two points ahead, it looked all over. A long speculative ball was sent in towards the Kerry goal. Two men rose for it, Tommie Doyle from Kerry and Seamus Darby. Darby caught it, turned and buried it in the roof of Charlie Neligan’s net and a legend was created. The five in a row would have to wait for another time and another team.