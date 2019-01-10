TD James Lawless wants all drones to be registered

All drone owners should have to register their devices.

Kildare North Fianna Fail TD James Lawless has called on the Government to immediately progress the ‘Small Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) Bill 2017’, which is currently at second stage in the Dáil.

He said there is a need to enact legislation to regulate the use of drones given the recent disruptions at UK airports, which have impacted thousands of passengers.

He was speaking as Minister for Transport Shane Ross convened a meeting of the National Civil Aviation Threat and Risk Group to discuss Irish vigilance on the issue.

Dep. Lawless, a qualified barrister, wants it mandatory for all drones to be registered when bought.