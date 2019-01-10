Pedestrian safety needs to be improved in Ballymore

Pedestrian safety in Ballymore Eustace need to be improved.

Cllr. Anne Breen wants Kildare County Council to examine measures that may help to make it safer to cross Chapel Street in the village.

“Speeding vehicles and parked cars are causing problems,” Cllr Breen told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

“This is very dangerous and action is needed - there is nowhere in Ballymore to cross safely,” she said, adding that the Chapel Street location is especially dangerous for people leaving the church.

KCC has undertaken to assess the issue of improving uncontrolled crossing facilities in Chapel Street. However remedial measures may mean that parking bays are removed.

KCC said residents should report issues of speeding to the gardai.