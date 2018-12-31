The Leinster Leader to move offices in 2019

The Leinster Leader is relocating to new offices in Naas early in 2019.

The Leader has been owned since 2014 by Iconic Newspapers, which is proceeding with the acquisition of River Media, owner of the Kildare Post.

It is expected that approval for the purchase of River Media will be confirmed by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment early in the new year, at which point the Leinster Leader team will join the Kildare Post staff in offices at Ladytown Business Park (near Tougher’s), Naas.

Coincidentally, the purchase of River Media is happening as Iconic’s lease on the Leader’s longstanding office at 19 South Main Street, Naas, expires.

The Leinster Leader was founded in 1880 and the South Main Street building previously housed the press which printed the paper. However, as is the case with most local newspapers, advances in technology have resulted in far fewer newspaper print plants around the country and accommodation needs are different now.

Journalism is changing at a rapid pace and the Ladytown Business Park move will provide the Leader team with more modern offices, suitable for our requirements in the 21st century.

We will be vacating the South Main Street building on December 31 and moving to temporary premises until the move to Ladytown Business Park.

Our contact details - see also below - will remain unchanged and it will be very much business as usual during the short transition period.

The South Main Street office has served the Leinster Leader well for almost 140 years and the location will always be synonymous with Kildare’s leading newspaper. We now look forward to serving the people of Kildare from our new base.

Rest assured, we’ll continue to provide you, our loyal readers, with trusted local news and the best sports service in the county.

CONTACT US:

Newsroom: Tel: 045 897302. Email: editor@leinsterleader.ie

Advertising: Tel: 045 849203. Email: advertising@leinsterleader.ie

General Inquiries: Tel: 045 897302