€75,000 for Naas church from deceased UK supermarket millionaire

Naas parish has received a cash boost of nearly €75,000 to help with roof repairs to the Parish Church and refurbishment of the mortuary chapel.

The Gubay Foundation is the legacy of Welsh businessman and philanthropist Albert Gubay who pledged from his personal success and fortune as a retailer to support charitable projects connected with the Catholic Church.

In 2010 Mr Gubay announced that he would transfer most of his personal fortune to a charitable trust. Albert Gubay died in 2016.

Through encouragement from the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin, parishes were invited to make applications for grant funding.

In 2016 Naas made an initial application for funding to assist with roof repairs and refurbishment of the mortuary chapel. After further submission in 2017 and earlier this year, the Parish was deemed successful!

Only in the last number of days, the Naas church has received a grant of €74,916.

“We are most grateful to the Gubay Foundation for their support to our Parish,” said Fr. Liam Morgan, Parish Priest. “We now propose to continue with works to the mortuary chapel which will now become known as the ’Chapter Room’. Its primary function will be to offer the opportunity for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. A place of prayer that will be warm and inviting. The parish will also use this space for other prayer experiences particularly during Advent and Lent, as well as having it as a place for Parish use on special occasions for instance selected Sundays and during the Parish Novena.

“I am glad to share this very good news and to acknowledge the generosity of the Gubay Foundation and the legacy of Mr Albert Gubay.”