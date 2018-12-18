Neighbouring houses broken into in Naas

Two houses in the same area of Naas were burgled in Naas at around the same time.

Naas gardai say that a house at Monread Heights was broken into on December 14 between 7.20am and 9.35pm. The house was unoccupied at the time and a lock barrel in the back door was damaged during the incident.

The second house at Monread Heights was broken into on the same day between 5.30pm and 9.10pm. The resident returned home and saw that the front door was open.

Gardai at Naas (phone 884300) are investigating and are seeking information about the incidents.