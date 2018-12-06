More security for trains serving Sallins and Naas

Additional security cover is to be provided on the rail service between Dublin and Sallins.

The money is to be spent on extra security patrols on evening commuter services between Dublin city centre and Maynooth, the Kildare line and some other commuter lines neighbouring Kildare.

James Lawless TD has said €115,000 has been allocated to provide additional security over the Christmas period is a step in the right direction, following an announcement by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

"In making these funds available, the Minister has acknowledged the very real problem which exists with anti-social behaviour on public transport. He has a responsibility to act and provide security and peace of mind to both passengers and staff. This is a step in the right direction and a consequence of the pressure brought on the Minister by Fianna Fáil."

Dep. Lawless also called for an extension of the new security arrangements. He said the Minister must “look beyond the pale and roll this funding out further, beyond the Christmas period.”

He said there has been a need to need to tackle rising anti-social behaviour on public transport services for many years now.

He said his own party has been pressing for a specific public transport police section within the gardai.

He added Mr. Ross should realise the full extent of the fear and worry caused by anti-social behaviour on public transport.

Train drivers have expressed concern about the rise in the number of anti social behaviour incidents on trains.

According the Irish Times there were 407 complaints of anti social behaviour on Irish trains last year - up from 246 the year before. Complaints about vandalism and intimidation have also risen steeply - although the was a drop in the number of incidents of theft. Reports of assault to gardai also increased as did reports of robbery.