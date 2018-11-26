Community in shock after tragic death of young Kildare man

Tributes have poured in for a young Caragh man who died tragically over the weekend.

Cian Mullally (21) from Castlekeely, a solider in the Irish Defence Forces, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 24.

Beloved brother of the late Baby Eadaoin, the young man's death is deeply regretted by his loving parents Donal and Mary, brothers Damien and Niall, sisters Karen and Caoimhe, grandparents Michael Mullally and Celia Larkin, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, many friends and work colleagues in the Curragh Barracks.

Mr. Mullally was a member of Éire Óg Corrachoill Hurling Club.

The Kildare U21 'A' Hurling final which was due be played between Éire Óg Corrachoill and Naas on Sunday was postponed as a mark of respect.

Friends described Cian as a “true gent” with the “kindest heart”.

The funeral of Pte Mullally will take place on Wednesday, November 28.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Tuesday, November 27 from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday, November 28 at 11am at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning.

Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.