Serious overcrowding returns to Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has returned to Naas Hospital.

There are 27 patients on trolleys there today, having come through the accident and emergency department.

This is the highest figure of any hospital in the eastern region - with the exception of Tallaght, which has 28 patients on trolleys, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

In Portlaoise Hospital there are 6 patients on trolleys and there are 28 on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.