Deaths in Co. Kildare - August 24, 2018

Rasa Anantharajah, Abbeyfield, Ballitore

August 21. Rasa passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Loving wife to Ben and loving mother to Ian and Kevin. Predeceased by her father Vygantas. Deeply missed by her mother Regina, brother and sisters, relatives and friends.Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Athy on Thursday, 23rd August, from 1pm to 6pm and reposing on Friday 24th August, from 1pm with Rosary at 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary and Laurence Church, Crookstown, for 11am Funeral Mass on Saturday, 25th August, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.Family Flowers only Please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation Box in Funeral Home and at the Church.

John Hynes, Leixlip / Mohill, Leitrim

August 23. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and surrounded by his family, John (Francis), beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Jarlath, Gerard, David, Kevin, Anne and John and a devoted grandfather of Philip, Lukas, Katelyn, Guy and the late Finn. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Alison, Aedemar and Jen, brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on (Friday) evening from 6.00o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on (Saturday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c with burial taking place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Mohill, Co. Leitrim at 4.30 o’c (approx.). Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.