New map of Naas town has been launched

The latest initiative to be launched by the voluntary group, Naas Working Together (NWT) is a map of Naas town centre with a shopping, dining and retail services directory on the back.

The project was made possible by a grant from Kildare County Council. NWT want to thank the council for its assistance.

The map also highlights leisure facilities like the Canal Greenway, the Moat Theatre, K Leisure and the Odeon Cinema. The objective of this project was to make visiting Naas town easy and enjoyable for local people and visitors to the area by highlighting the fantastic choice Naas town centre has to offer.

Laid out in grid format the Naas Town Map, Shopping & Dining Directory makes it very easy to find specific shops or restaurants based on grid location. Information on local historical sites are also highlighted.

Places to park on the Naas Town Map are colour coded with a view to encouraging people coming into Naas to select a parking facility that matches their requirements and hence minimize the possibility of incurring parking penalties. There are two large Green or Comfort Car Parks totaling 650 spaces where no penalties apply; blue and orange facilities where parking fines apply and red car parks where clamping is in operation.

It is hoped that by making it easier to select the right car parking facility, people will linger longer in town.

Disabled parking and electrical charging stations are also marked on the new town map. The new map will be available to guests in local hotels, shops and cafes around the town and can be accessed online at naastown.ie It is also planned that the map would be displayed on large street signs at various prominent locations around the town.

Maps can also be purchased in pads of 50 for €10 at the Stationery Store Naas. The Naas town map will be updated periodically to reflect changes in the town.

Naas Working Together (NWT) is a group of volunteers who are working tirelessly to help Naas town centre reach it’s potential. Working with town centre traders, tidy towns, various clubs, organisations and festival committees all with the common objective of building a vibrant Naas town centre. For more info please email naastownmap@gmail.com or phone 086-2331499