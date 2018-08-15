Man threatened with syringe to hand over wallet in Naas
Gardaí appeal for information
Gardaí in Naas are investigating a robbery that took place in the town last Monday, August 13.
Between 7:05pm and 7:10pm, a man was walking from Naas Hospital up to the Fairgreen where SuperValu is when he was appraoched by two males.
One asked him for a lighter, and subsequently took out a syringe and threatened him to hand over his wallet.
They fled towards the Lakelands direction and got away with a sum of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.
