Man threatened with syringe to hand over wallet in Naas

Gardaí in Naas are investigating a robbery that took place in the town last Monday, August 13.

Between 7:05pm and 7:10pm, a man was walking from Naas Hospital up to the Fairgreen where SuperValu is when he was appraoched by two males.

One asked him for a lighter, and subsequently took out a syringe and threatened him to hand over his wallet.

They fled towards the Lakelands direction and got away with a sum of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.