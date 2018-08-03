Developer going to Court over Kildare housing flood issues

The developer of a large new Kildare housing project has said that it has begun court proceedings over the scheme.

McGarrell Reilly said today (August 3) it has initiated judicial review proceedings against Meath County Council in respect of the Millerstown housing development in Kilcock.

A spokesperson for McGarrell Reilly said this follows “protracted discussions with the council which have failed to reach a resolution.”

The Leader understands the company is taking a different interpretation of an Bord Pleanala text to Meath County Council.

The background to the dispute is understood to concern compliance with flood risk.

The company said: “Flood works on McGarrell Reilly’s lands have been certified as complete and we have received confirmations that the Millerstown properties are protected from flood risk. Additional flood management works on third party lands outside the development, requested by the council, do not offer any additional protection to the Millerstown development.”

The spokesperson concluded: “During this process of discussion with the council, we provided caretaker agreements for purchasers to allow them to take possession of their properties until the issue is resolved.”

The company said Millerstown is a new housing development of large 2, 3, 4 and 5 bed family homes located on the Maynooth Road beside the Royal Canal.

“It is a well-positioned site, close to Maynooth and Kilcock and within easy access to Dublin City centre by road or rail. There are 40 homes as part of the first phase of Millerstown. Millerstown has been developed by McGarrell Reilly Group,” added the spokesperson.