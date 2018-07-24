Clanard Court hotel in Athy is seeking planning permission for an extension

The Clanard Court hotel on the Dublin Road, Athy is seeking planning permission to build an extension.

Orlego Ltd has applied to Kildare County Council to make alterations and build a two-storey extension (310sqm) with eight en-suite bedrooms; a single storey office and beauty treatment room extension (84sqm) and a single storey chair store extension (23sqm).

The plans also include the provision of all other associated site excavation, infrastructural and site development works above and below ground.

Submissions are sought by August 20 2018. A decision is due on September 10 2018.