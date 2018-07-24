Sewers serving Naas residential areas are working normally

There is nothing wrong with the sewer system which serves some of the older neighbouring residential areas in Naas.

Kildare County Council say that recent CCTV surveys of the sewers, carried out by Irish Water in Sarto Road and Harbour View “did not indicate any issues.”

Cllr Carmel Kelly requested that Kildare County Council conduct out a study of the roads and drains in St. Martin’s Avenue “given that the street sits on the site of an old jail and subsidence issues have historically occurred and have been reported again recently.”

According to the council apart from the Irish Water survey, there have been no recent occurrences or reports of blockages in the foul sewer network on St. Martin’s Avenue.

KCC added: “Therefore it is not considered that any reported subsidence is having an effect on the foul sewer network in the area.”