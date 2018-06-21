A dry sunny day in store for Co. Kildare

It will be dry and sunny today

The population of County Kildare woke up to chilly start - but it's uphill from here.

Temperatures have already risen and it will be largely sunny today, says Met Eireann.

However the temperatures are not likely to exceed about 16-18 degrees centigrade.

It will become colder again later this evening and with clear skies the temperature values will fall to between 6 and 9 degrees centigrade.