A dry sunny day in store for Co. Kildare
Weather
It will be dry and sunny today
The population of County Kildare woke up to chilly start - but it's uphill from here.
Temperatures have already risen and it will be largely sunny today, says Met Eireann.
However the temperatures are not likely to exceed about 16-18 degrees centigrade.
It will become colder again later this evening and with clear skies the temperature values will fall to between 6 and 9 degrees centigrade.
