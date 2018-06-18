Work expected to start on new Maynooth Educate Together school in the third quarter of this year

The deadline for the receipt of tenders for the new Maynooth Educate Together school on the Celbridge road in Maynooth has been delayed to May 30.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, was told by Minister for Education and Skills that the return period for tenders from contractors for the construction of the new two storey 16 classroom school was extended from May 9 to Wednesday, May 30.

The tenders are being examined and when the tender analysis is complete, it is expected building will start in Q3 this year.

Mr. Stagg congratulated the Board of Management of the school on progressing the project to this stage.