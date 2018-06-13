Still time for teams to join Kildare Relay for Life 2018

There is still time for people to get involved in this years Kildare Relay for Life with an information night at Hotel Keadeen taking place next Tuesday June 19 at 8pm.

Anyone seeking more information on the cancer society fundraising and awareness event is invited to attend this meeting. The Kildare Relay takes place at Punchestown Racecourse on September 15 and 16.

“The countdown to this years Relay at Punchestown continues and many teams are busy with their fundraising efforts,” said a spokesperson.

“There has been probably more coverage than ever on the various types of Cancer and the improvements in treatment and diagnosis of Cancer. This only shows how important it is to support the fundraising efforts of groups such as Relay For Life.”

He said team recruitment is going well and welcomed the addition of teams from Athy and Leixlip.

“The committee would also love to see more survivors coming forward and come to Punchestown especially for the opening lap at 1pm and avail of some pampering afterwards,” he added.

“There is still lots of time to register teams and become involved in this wonderful event and enjoy 24 hours of fun and entertainment where we celebrate, remember and fight back.”

For further information contact Ozzy O Toole 0870910768, Peter O Neill 0872422380 and for teams Sharon 0876590480 or Caroline 0874499903.