New Prosperous homes to be launched this Saturday

Dowling Property is now launching the final phase in this small development of Brookes Mill in Prosperous with the show home opening this Saturday.

These fine homes have been newly completed and the agent is now offering a limited selection of spacious, three bedroomed end of terrace and mid terraced homes which extend to 102 mt. sq.

There is also one four-bed detached dormer bungalow which extends to c.1808 sq. ft., which is a magnificent family home with two downstairs bedrooms and a large south facing rear garden, two en-suite bedrooms and a show stopping kitchen.

Prices for the three-beds will be starting at €275,000 and would make an ideal purchase for a first time buyer as the development is registered for the “help to buy scheme”.

All house types are extremely well finished and have an impressive list of standard features which includes, fully painted throughout, large seeded and fenced rear gardens, alarmed, generous floor and wall tiling, electric shower and built in wardrobes in all bedrooms.

All homes are energy efficient with U.V roof panels and gas heating. There is a walk in wardrobe included in all house types. The rear gardens are extremely spacious and extend to 16 meters long and are not overlooked. All gardens will be newly seeded and fenced for the new buyers on completion. Many homes on offer overlook a large well-kept green area and the combination of the estate being a cul-de-sac, makes it very safe for children when playing. Prosperous is a vibrant town with a good selection of schools, shopping and restaurants. An ideal purchase for the Dublin commuter, there is good access to the M4 and M7.

Train service directly to Dublin can be accessed at Sallins (9km) and Maynooth 15km. Other towns close by include Clane 8km and Naas 12km.

The agents are anticipating strong interest and are advising any interested parties to register their interest without delay.

The houses are being launched from the show house on Saturday June 16 at 2pm.

Prices for three-beds start at €275,000 while the four-bed detached is priced at €385,000.