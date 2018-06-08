Kildare school's Duck Push for children's hospital

Students from Clongowes Wood College are currently undertaking their Annual Duck Push, which started last Thursday, June 7.

Transition Year students from the Clane school do the push in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin every year.

They are pushing a three metre high, bright yellow duck from the Dublin hospital to Limerick to raise funds.

This is the 25th year that Clongowes students have set off on this “epic” journey.

The lads have raised over €2 million in that time for life saving medical equipment for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital.

Funds raised by the Clongowes Duck Push purchased various pieces of equipment for the hospital.

The route is via Clane, Newbridge, Monasterevin, Tullamore and Nenagh before they arrive in Limerick next week, after 265 km.

The early days will saw them visit the north Kildare towns before returning to base at Clongowes for overnights.

In the second half of the marathon they are being accommodated in Cistercian College Roscrea and Glenstal Abbey School.

Mid morning today, Friday, June 8, the Leader met Mark Gillespie and Sam Reilly, two of 25 students taking part, and teacher, Daryl Maxwell, who were duck minding and collecting in front of Naas Courthouse.

Mr Maxwell said they had raised €1,800 since leaving the hospital, having pushed two ducks through north Kildare towns.

Over the last 25 years money raised by the Duck Push has impacted directly on the everyday diagnostics of childhood cancer by funding critical pieces of laboratory equipment.

In 2013 newer technology, such as Audio Visual and Microscopic equipment, was installed in the hospital laboratory.