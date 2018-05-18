Sunny weather is predicted for Co. Kildare today

It will be mostly cloudy at first today with the chance of patchy drizzle in the west and northwest for a time. Met Eireann say that any patchy drizzle will clear during the afternoon and cloud will gradually thin and break allowing sunny spells to develop in many areas.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees are forecast in the northwest but it’ll be between 17 and 19 degrees elsewhere in light southwest or variable breezes.

It will be largely dry overnight with clear spells and a few patches of mist. There will be minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.