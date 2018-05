It's official.

Naas GAA club has admitted it's behind the times.

The club is going back in time this weekend.

Naas GAA is hosting a 60s, 70s and 80s night on Sunday May 5 from 8.30pm. It will also be a karoake event with DJ Joey Howeand his crew.

The Sallins Road club is promising a night of music and craic - as well as a special drinks promotion on the night.