Kildare school's fashion design success

Three designers and and their teacher have won themselves a trip to the Cannes Film Festival this month after their winning design came up trumps at the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture design competition, which nationally attracted over 1500 entries.

Dragon Sceal, a metallic dragon outfit designed and constructed by Jamie Yap, Alix Weld and Shauna O Rourke, took top prize for the East Region before 6,500 people in the 3Arena on April 19.

Under the guidance of art teacher, Sinead Cullen, the team put in hundreds of hours of work both in school and at home.

Jamie’s heritage was the starting point and inspiration for the outfit. His father is Chinese and his mother is Irish. Most of the materials came from the family’s Chinese food business. The outfit is made from recycled takeaway menus and a variety of cardboard and plastics. The dragons and costumes in the TV series Game of Thrones also inspired the team.

Dragon Sceal was one of eight designs from the Scoil Mhuire and three, including Try Stop Us and The High Road, made it to the regional final in the Helix in March.

On April 19, 60 supporters from the school attended the show to cheer Jamie, Alix and Shauna on.

Jamie was interviewed on The Ray Darcy Show on April 21. As East Region winners the team received a trophy for their school and a trip to the Cannes Film Festival in May (12-15) along with their teacher Sinead Cullen. They will showcase their design on an international stage on the red carpet.