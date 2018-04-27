CSI Celbridge: Building of forensic state lab due to start next year

Construction on the new Forensic Science Ireland laboratories in Celbridge is now expected to start in the first quarter of 2019.

Recent changes in international forensic laboratory standards has led the Government to add further material to the main contract tender documents for the lab at Celbridge.

The project, which has an estimated cost of €60 million, is aimed at providing the country with a top grade forensics facility, the work of which will involve battling crime.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, asked when the project would start.

He was told that that due to the changes in standard the OPW design team are examining the issues involved which relate mostly to laboratory interior finishes and mechanical and electrical specification requirements.

Once this examination has been completed, the OPW will review all tender documentation. It intends to re-issue a complete set of documents to contractors by the end of June coming. It is expected that construction will start in the first quarter of 2019.

The enabling works for the main contract including electricity and gas connections, the installation of fibre line to the site and works to the main entrance will be completed shortly.