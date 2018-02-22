Popular UK retailer, The Range, to open its doors in Maynooth next month

Value UK home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, will open its doors in Maynooth next month.

The development work on the former Tesco site at Carton Park is well underway and the new superstore plans to open on Good Friday, 30th March at 9am.

Over 80 full and part-time jobs, from store to department managers and warehouse assistants to retail administrators, will be created when the new store opens at the end of March.

The Range is continuing to embark on an exciting development strategy that sees the UK retailer now operating over 150 stores across the UK and Ireland.

The sudden growth of The Range, given both the recent economic conditions and the competition in retail, is a mark of the entrepreneurial leadership of Devon-based owner and founder of the firm, Chris Dawson. He began life as a market stall trader across the South West of England before opening his first store in 1989 in Plymouth, under the name CDS (Chris Dawson Superstores) and has grown the company at an impressive rate since.

The retailer is recognised for offering high quality products across 16 departments, all at great prices. The new store in Maynooth will provide products across Furniture, Arts & Crafts, DIY and Homewares departments. The store will include a family café serving a wide selection of delicious food and drink.