Major Kildare road salting operation to swing into action tonight

Kildare County Council said a major salting operation will be carried out on roads in the county tonight, with the snow plough on standby if needed.

Met Eireann earlier issued a status yellow weather warning for snow-ice in the Leinster area, and gardai also followed up, urging motorists to take care on icy roads.

“Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met this morning in relation to the status yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the Leinster region,” said the local authority.

SEE ALSO: Gardaí issue warning amid dangerous weather forecast in Kildare

"The council’s response teams will be on standby and road teams will be salting roads overnight, see details of salting routes including the use of snow ploughs if necessary.

“The Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to review operations and re-convene as required. Motorists are urged to continue to exercise caution on all roads overnight,” it added.

Further updates will be published on our website, Facebook and Twitter.

Kildare County Council Contact information

 During office hours - 045 980200

 Out of hours - 1890 500 333

 Homeless out of hours – 1800 804 307

For more information about being prepared for adverse weather conditions, click here