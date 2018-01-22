Suncroft's Evan Gilligan leads U/12 Irish ice hockey team to Korean victory

There was a hero's welcome for Suncroft's Evan Gilligan and the U/12 Irish ice hockey team as they flew into Dublin Airport earlier today.

The Kildare man captained the Junior National Development Team to a fantastic 3:2 victory over Korea on Thursday, January 18.

“Our superb team were met by lots of well wishers who made sure that they knew that they had represented Ireland proudly,” said the Irish Ice Hockey Association (IIHA).

Organisation president, Aaron Guli was on hand to welcome the players as they returned to home soil.

The Irish played top ice hockey nations such as Canada, the USA and Russia and performed incredibly well. In a facebook post on the IIHA page, coach Paul Cummins called for training and playing facilities for ice hockey in Ireland.

Check out the IIHA's video of the homecoming posted earlier today.