22 new jobs at Athy discount retailer, Mr Price

A new discount retailer is to open in Athy this week, bringing some 22 new jobs to the town.

Discounter Mr Price will open its doors on Thursday, January 18, in Gallows Hill, Athy.

According to the discount retailer, they have been inundated with applications for the jobs on offer, with over 200 applications for the positions.

The fully Irish owned and operated retailer will now have 40 stores nationwide and currently employ over 750 staff.

There will be a fun-filled family event to mark the opening of the new store, with balloons, golden ticket giveaways, and more.

Laura Blighe, Marketing Manager for Mr Price, said: "Irish consumers are now so savvy and love a bargain, this is what has really helped our growth. We are looking forward to opening store number 40 with many more in the pipeline for 2018.”

The store stocks stationery, arts and crafts goods, homewares, bulk discounted confectionery, food, toiletries, domestic cleaning goods and more.