LATEST: Kildare Senator says gardaí will be heading down to 'shocking' encampment near Newbridge

A photograph of the encampment
A Senator has said that gardaí will investigate an encampment of caravans near Newbridge, Kildare.
The encampment is currently located near the Lidl RDC Newbridge building.
Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin called the presence of the encampment 'shocking'.
The Fianna Fáil politician added: "I've been speaking to the Gardaí and they will be heading down to them.
"Unfortunately there seems to be a whole cycle of caravans arriving, guards moving them (the owners of the vehicles) on, and a few weeks later it all starts again."
