BREAKING: Another Kildare supermarket to recycle bottles and cans - after it's demolished and rebuilt

New plan for Newbridge store
Supermarket giant Lidl wants to recycle empty beverage containers at a County Kildare store.
The company is seeking to provide a deposit and return facility for customers.
This will be incorporated into already sanctioned plans to reconfigure its outlet at Athgarvan Road, Newbridge.
Lidl is seeking to amend a planning application which Kildare County Council has already approved.
Three months ago KCC gave the green light to a plan to knock down the existing store and replace it with with a two storey mono pitch (lean to) structure which will have a gross floor space of 2,425 square metres - which is bigger than the existing building.
The new application, which seeks to amend the permission granted in April, is larger again.
The application also proposes a relocated trolley bay enclosure, a revised car park and an electricity substation.
KCC is due to decide on this in mid-September.
This week Aldi in Naas launched a recycling facility.
