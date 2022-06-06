LATEST: Newbridge Greyhound Stadium raises thousands for the Irish Red Cross' Ukraine Appeal

Dearbhla O'Brien, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland presents €5,000 to Frank Phelan of the Irish Red Cross. Pic Supplied
Newbridge Greyhound Stadium has just announced that it has raised thousands of euro for the Irish Red Cross' (IRC) Ukraine Appeal.
Earlier this year, Greyhound Racing Ireland pledged to donating €1 from all activities over a seven day period at Greyhound Racing stadia nationwide to the IRC's Ukraine Appeal.
This included general admission, restaurant admission, trial fees & race entry fees.
This campaign raised an impressive €5,000 which was presented by Dearbhla O'Brien (CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland) to Frank Phelan (Corporate Partnerships & Philanthropy Manager) of The IRC.
This donation will go towards assisting the IRC's humanitarian work with Ukranian refugees.
