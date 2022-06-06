Search

06 Jun 2022

LATEST: Newbridge Greyhound Stadium raises thousands for the Irish Red Cross' Ukraine Appeal

Dearbhla O'Brien, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland presents €5,000 to Frank Phelan of the Irish Red Cross. Pic Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Newbridge Greyhound Stadium has just announced that it has raised thousands of euro for the Irish Red Cross' (IRC) Ukraine Appeal.

Earlier this year, Greyhound Racing Ireland pledged to donating €1 from all activities over a seven day period at Greyhound Racing stadia nationwide to the IRC's Ukraine Appeal.

This included general admission, restaurant admission, trial fees & race entry fees. 

This campaign raised an impressive €5,000 which was presented by Dearbhla O'Brien (CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland) to Frank Phelan (Corporate Partnerships & Philanthropy Manager) of The IRC. 

This donation will go towards assisting the IRC's humanitarian work with Ukranian refugees.

