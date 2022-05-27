Newbridge man charged with assaulting Kildare County Councillor

FILE PHOTO of Newbridge / GOOGLE EARTH
Athy District Court was told on Thursday, May 26, that a man allegedly assaulted a Newbridge-based Kildare county councillor on April 4 last.
The allegations relate to Michael Kane, with an address listed as 12 Dunbyrne Court, Whitewater Apartments, Newbridge.
The defendant is accused of assault causing harm to Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender on the Main Street of Newbridge.
Cllr Chris Pender, Social Democrats
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that it would be alleged that the 29-year-old defendant kicked Cllr Pender twice in the head on the date in question.
Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to continue bail for Mr Kane until November 3, to allow time for a medical report, in addition to directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Aidan O'Brien lifts the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with Capri, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, on Saturday at the Curragh in 2017, Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
The €25,000 in funding will support the implementation of activities outlined in Kildare County Council’s Food, Beverage and Hospitality strategy. File pic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.