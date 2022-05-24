Kildare store gets very special visit from some am-bee-sadors on World Bee Day 2022

Two children admiring the hive that was on display in Crowleys Opticians on Friday, May 20. Pic Supplied
A store in Newbridge hosted some unique special guests on Friday last to coincide with World Bee Day 2022.
Crowleys Opticians welcomed a hive of bees to its store.
The hive was generously provided by the North Kildare Beekeeping Association (NKBA).
The visit was a very fitting one, as the optician’s manager, Grainne Maguire, is a very keen beekeeper, while Crowleys itself has incorporated it’s own bee motif, with frames in honeycomb displays, and a big beehive wall painting in our children’s area.
Store Manager Grainne Maguire
Commenting on the celebrations, Grainne said: "It’s a great way to get kids interested in these fascinating and complex insects: the kids were able to watch them working in the hive through a glass window, so it was perfectly safe.
She added: "We’re very keen to support the beekeepers as biodiversity is increasingly something that is on all of our minds."
Irwin Bannon from the NKBA added: "It’s great to have local businesses such as Crowleys being so supportive of our work; to make the people of Kildare aware of the importance of bees to our lives: they don't just collect honey, their role as pollinators is vital to our future wellbeing."
Gillian Daly, Susie Cunningham (Senior Manager, Partnerships & Philanthropy, Our Lady’s Hospice) and Colm Carey
There are some changes planned for parking at Robertstown National School. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.