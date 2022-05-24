Search

Kildare store gets very special visit from some am-bee-sadors on World Bee Day 2022

Two children admiring the hive that was on display in Crowleys Opticians on Friday, May 20. Pic Supplied

24 May 2022 11:00 AM

A store in Newbridge hosted some unique special guests on Friday last to coincide with World Bee Day 2022.

Crowleys Opticians welcomed a hive of bees to its store.

The hive was generously provided by the North Kildare Beekeeping Association (NKBA).

The visit was a very fitting one, as the optician’s manager, Grainne Maguire, is a very keen beekeeper, while Crowleys itself has incorporated it’s own bee motif, with frames in honeycomb displays, and a big beehive wall painting in our children’s area.

Store Manager Grainne Maguire

Commenting on the celebrations, Grainne said: "It’s a great way to get kids interested in these fascinating and complex insects: the kids were able to watch them working in the hive through a glass window, so it was perfectly safe.

She added: "We’re very keen to support the beekeepers as biodiversity is increasingly something that is on all of our minds."

Irwin Bannon from the NKBA added: "It’s great to have local businesses such as Crowleys being so supportive of our work; to make the people of Kildare aware of the importance of bees to our lives: they don't just collect honey, their role as pollinators is vital to our future wellbeing."

