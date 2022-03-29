A learn to cycle park needed in Kildare

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer
A “learn to cycle park'' would be opened in County Kildare.
Newbridge councillor Peggy O’Dwyer said the park would help cycling beginners and those who haven't cycled for a long time.
She told a Kildare County Council meeting that a similar development was unveiled in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, and has been well supported.
“It is important to give adults and children the opportunity to become safe cyclists,” she said.
Cllr O’Dwyer had the backing of Cllr Bill Clear who said this would be another part in the jigsaw to get more people cycling.
KCC official Marian Higgins said a suitable site would need to be found as will as money for the project.
