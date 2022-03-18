Kildare's Manguard Plus announced as official transport partner for Curragh racing season

It’s all aboard for the upcoming race season at the Curragh, as leading security company, Manguard Plus is announced as the racetracks’ official local transport partner.

Details of the sponsorship was announced earlier this week at a photo call at the world-famous racetrack where the season kicks off on Saturday, March 26 with a packed eight race programme

With crowds of dedicated racegoers counting down the days until the racing starts, Management at the Curragh Racecourse unveiled plans to provide regular free local transport to facilitate the race going public.

A dedicated feeder bus will serve Kildare and Newbridge towns, leaving racegoers free to enjoy their day out, without worries about driving and parking.

The branded bus will start its route at both Kildare and Newbridge train stations in advance of gates open. The Kildare bus will service the Square in Kildare before it proceeds to the Curragh Racecourse.

The Newbridge bus will service Edward Street in Newbridge at the bus stop outside Eddie Rockets. The service will run every thirty five minutes from the train stations to The Curragh Racecourse. Racegoers who wish to avail of this free service should keep an eye on The Curragh Racecourse social media outlets for updates on race day specific timings throughout the season.

Managing Director of Manguard Plus, Sean Hall says “Racing is part of the fabric of Co. Kildare, it is hugely important for our community and for our local and wider economy. We are delighted to be the official local transport partner for the Curragh Racecourse. People can leave their cars at home and relax and enjoy their day, content in the knowledge that they will be transported to and from the Curragh racecourse safely.

“Manguard Plus has a long professional working association with the Curragh and this year we celebrate a 26-year working partnership. As Ireland’s foremost Security Company, safety is paramount to us, and providing local, free transport to the racegoers at the Curragh is just another practical way to display this”.

“Both locals and visitors love the Curragh, and there is even more excitement than usual about this year’s racing season given the restrictions over the past two years, so we are delighted to be at the heart of the event. What better way to celebrate a 26-year working partnership with the Curragh Racecourse; it’s a win win for everybody”.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO Of the Curragh Racecourse commented, “The Curragh has enjoyed a very positive relationship with Manguard Plus for the past 26 years and they have consistently provided the racecourse with a high-quality service, sharing our vision of community, heritage and racing. We are delighted that they have agreed to enhance their partnership to support our local free transport service to the races, which will be hugely important for us to connect the racecourse to the local community”