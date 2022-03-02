LATEST: Water outage in Newbridge today, Kildare County Council confirms

File Pic
A water outage will occur in Newbridge today, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
KCC has announced that water supply will be disrupted from 9.30am until approximately 4pm today, due to a burst water main in the area.
The following areas will be affected, from Toughers Roundabout as far as Pfizer, and including Clownings, Ladytown, Wesley Manor, Baroda Court, Connell Drive, Old Connell and all other households in that surrounding area.
